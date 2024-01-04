Clinical Director of St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny says visitor restrictions are in place due to ‘serious situation’ there

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has implemented visitor restrictions due to a situation that’s serious there according to the facility’s Clinical Director.

22 patients have tested positive with Covid-19, 12 others with flu while others have RSV with five outbreaks in different wards.

See how each ward is impacted by the latest visitor restrictions and what to do if you’re eligible to stop by there here.

Professor Garry Courtney says the recent holiday festivities have seen a rise in such illnesses locally;