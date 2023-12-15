St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny appeals for those due there to use public transport or allow extra time for parking

Management at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is urging those attending or visiting to use public transport where possible.

The call comes after a local woman outlined her plight when attending an appointment on Monday morning last – she spent twenty minutes circling the carpark trying to find a space for her car and when she couldn’t parked it up instead on a grass verge in a bid to make her appointment on time.

She came out to find her vehicle clamped and had to pay €100 to get it released.

In response, the Ireland East Hospital Group, had the following statement;

“Management in St Luke’s General Hospital acknowledges that there has been a significant increase in demand for parking in the Hospital. The Hospital provides a large number of spaces. However, the car park is usually at capacity during morning and visiting times for patients.

“As a result, Management in the Hospital are encouraging people to use public transport if traveling to the Hospital for an appointment. If driving is necessary, please give yourself plenty of time and allow for delays in getting parking at the Hospital.

“The Hospital are constantly looking at potential overflow car parking spaces to help alleviate the demands on the car park. A reminder to the public that other car parks are available within walking distance of the Hospital.”

Elizabeth was again on this morning’s The KCLR Daily to react to that statement – hear her conversation with our Brian Redmond here;

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-kclr-daily-local-woman-responds-to-hospital-statement-re-carpark-15th-dec-2023?si=6106531c4e8d43feb41fa52051101dec&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing