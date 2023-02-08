St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny apologises to family of Carlow man who died while waiting to have his gallbladder removed

St Luke’s Hospital has apologised to the family of a local man who died while waiting to have his gallbladder removed.

47-year-old Patrick Doyle, from Killeshin in Co Carlow, was diagnosed in September 2016 with gallstone pancreatitis and had his case marked as urgent.

He died in June 2017 after he collapsed with severe upper abdominal pain while still on the waiting list for surgery in March.

The High court has been told that St Luke’s Hospital issued an unreserved apology to his family in court for its “failings in respect of the care of the late Patrick Doyle”.

The local hospital also agreed an undisclosed financial settlement.

A hospital spokesperson has told KCLR “St Luke’s General Hospital won’t be commenting any further than reported yesterday. However, the Hospital would like to reiterate their apology and pass their deepest sympathy to Mr Doyle’s family.”