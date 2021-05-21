St Mullins needs to “get with the programme and welcome people” says one fan of the Carlow beauty spot

St Mullins needs to “get with the programme and welcome people”.

That’s the warning from blogger John Whelan who’s written about the Carlow hotspot on his page ‘Camper Heaven’ on Vanhalla.ie

John’s piece has gained a lot of traction, as debate continues over the increasing number of campervans in the area with an ancient wall there defaced recently with a painted sign warning the visitors away. (More on that here).

The sign has since been removed, but John has been telling our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live that more needs to be done to embrace St Mullins’ camping community.

Listen back here: