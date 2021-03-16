St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny set to kick off tonight

St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny kicks off officially tonight and, despite the Covid restrictions, there’s lots to enjoy.

You’ll find it all online, with everything from the recently fifth-time Oscar award-nominated Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers with Kíla in concert and a range of talks and workshops.

It all starts from 8pm this (Tuesday) evening with Trad Faoi Dhó Duets for Kilkenny with the roll-out continuing across tomorrow. (See full programme below and catch-up here).

It’s as many prominent buildings across the city and county have gone green (see some of that here)

While Callan Macra members have festooned their hometown in festive bunting.

Glór Cheatharlach’s Seactain na Gaeilge also continues – details of that here