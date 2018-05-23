Staff in a Carlow pharmacy to be balloted for industrial action

Staff at a local pharmacy are being balloted for industrial action.

Mandate Trade Union says more than 200 LloydsPharmacy workers in over 50 stores across the country will be balloted over a range of issues.

The company had three branches between Carlow and Kilkenny up to earlier this year when two of them closed down.

The one remaining is on Tullow Street in Carlow Town.

Speaking to KCLR News, Lead Organiser with Mandate, Bill Abom says if industrial action is opted for, it will be another few weeks before it happens.