Staff in a Carlow pharmacy to be balloted for industrial action
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Staff in a Carlow pharmacy to be balloted for industrial action

MaryAnn Vaughan 2 hours ago
Less than a minute

Staff at a local pharmacy are being balloted for industrial action.

Mandate Trade Union says more than 200 LloydsPharmacy workers in over 50 stores across the country will be balloted over a range of issues.

The company had three branches between Carlow and Kilkenny up to earlier this year when two of them closed down.

The one remaining is on Tullow Street in Carlow Town.

Speaking to KCLR News, Lead Organiser with Mandate, Bill Abom says if industrial action is opted for, it will be another few weeks before it happens.

MaryAnn Vaughan

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close