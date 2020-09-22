Expert says Carlow, Kilkenny should be Level 3 with Waterford at Level 4

A leading health expert says Waterford should move to level 4 restrictions, along with Dublin, Louth, and Donegal.

Professor Anthony Staines says Carlow, Kilkenny and the rest of the country should go into Level 3.

It comes as the 14-day incidence rate in those counties continues to rise, while nationally it stands at 70.4 percent.

At least some of the rise in Waterford cases is being linked to a Covid-19 outbreak at a meat factory in South KIlkenny.

Piltown MDC Cathaoirleach Eamon Aylward says many of the South Kilkenny and Waterford city cases are linked but we all have play a part in reducing the numbers by increasing our personal vigilance.

DCU Professor Anthony Staines tighter restrictions will be needed to help bring the virus under control.