“Stand together in solidarity against violence on Ukrainian people” is the call of organisers of a gathering in Kilkenny City this evening

If you feel strongly about the unfolding situation in Ukraine, you’re invited to a local event this evening.

A demonstration’s been organised for the Parade area of Kilkenny City, close to the castle, with a gathering expected from 5pm.

Organiser Kristina Doyle is originally from Lithuania but now lives in Callan.

She’s been telling KCLR News that it’s important that support is shown; “I would like to invite everyone who feels like they would like to come and stand together in solidarity against violence on Ukrainian people and I know a lot of Russian people myself personally who stand in solidarity with Ukraine and they disagree with this approach so everyone is welcome, no matter where you’re from”.

Stay tuned – Kristina and others are due on air with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is (4-6pm).

Meanwhile, a prayer hour at Carlow Cathedral this evening will also show support for those in Ukraine – see here.