Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Carlow and Kilkenny

Thunderstorm (Brigipix/Pixabay)
A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for six counties including Carlow and Kilkenny.

Met Éireann is warning of potential spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow and Tipperary.

It’s valid from midday until 8 o’clock tonight.

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling08/05/2023