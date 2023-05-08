Carlow NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Carlow and Kilkenny
Met Éireann is warning of potential spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow and Tipperary.
A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for six counties including Carlow and Kilkenny.
It’s valid from midday until 8 o’clock tonight.