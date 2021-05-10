Still no patient with Covid19 at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

There are still no patients with Coronavirus at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

No cases have been logged at the local facility since May 5 when one person was being treated for the virus with two others showing symptoms.

But it appears the hospital is still quite busy today with 17 people waiting on a bed there this morning.

Seven are in the local emergency department with ten more on other wards.

They’re among 314 admitted and waiting across the country according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).