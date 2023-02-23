Stretch of the N80 in Carlow to remain closed for forensic examination this morning following serious crash on Wednesday

A stretch of the N80 in County Carlow is still closed to traffic this morning (Thursday).

It follows a serious crash in the area on Wednesday evening -see KCLR News report here

The collision between a car and a van happened at Castletown just north of the Fighting Cocks just before 4.30pm.

A women and two children who were travelling in the car and another women who was driving the van suffered injuries described as serious.

The road remained closed overnight from Castletown Cross to Graiguenaspiddogue Cross and a forensic examination of the scene is being carried out this morning.

Gardaí say it’s likely to be close to lunchtime today before the road re-opens.

Drivers are asked to follow the diversions in place.