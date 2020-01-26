“Struck gold again!” More 5,000-year-old rock art uncovered in Carlow

Like striking gold is how the discovery in Carlow of 5,000 year old Irish rock art is being described.

Historian and owner of Folklore dot ie, Michael Fortune, was on a drive last weekend with his children when he stopped into a farmer’s house near Ballymurphy in South Carlow.

He says they got talking about local history and the farmer asked him to have a look at a stone that he’d found and used as part of his wall.

Speaking to KCLR News, Michael says it was never recorded anywhere before now, and someone from the National Monuments service will now be calling to visit the site.

