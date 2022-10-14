Stryve in Carlow shortlisted for the Technology Ireland Awards

A local tech company have been announced at finalists in the Technology Ireland Awards.

Carlow’s Stryve have been nominated for Digital Technology Company of the Year.

A record 52 entries have been shortlisted for the 30th edition of the industry accolades.

We’ll find out if they’ve won when the winners are announced at the ceremony on the 18th November in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin.

This latest news comes hot on the heels of their recent wins at the EU Cyber Awards.

Director of Technology Ireland, Una Fitzpatrick, said: “As we celebrate 30 years of the Technology Ireland Awards, it is encouraging to once again see such a great response in applications. Throughout the past 30 years, the technology sector has been a shining light for innovation, creativity, adaptability and resilience and this is reflected in the high calibre of applications received across all categories. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all our finalists at our Awards Ceremony in November.

“Each year we receive a tremendous response in applications from the indigenous tech community, and this year is no different. These Awards give us an exciting opportunity to see the next big Irish tech success stories. The large number of applications received for the Emerging Company of the Year award, and the lead award category, the Digital Technology Company of the Year Award, sponsored by EY Ireland, highlight the continued strength of the indigenous tech sector.”

Marie Treacy, Technology Sector Leader and Partner with Platinum Awards sponsor EY Ireland, commented: “On behalf of EY Ireland I warmly congratulate this year’s shortlisted companies in the Technology Ireland Awards. This brilliant cohort of indigenous and international companies alike have demonstrated the capacity to inspire and challenge thinking in all aspects of our lives, encouraging our leaders to reach for ever greater ambitions, driving transformation and renewed growth. These companies have all demonstrated their dedication to being at the cutting edge of technology and thinking, thus supporting innovation right across society, ensuring Ireland maintains its position as a centre of excellence for business, investment and growth.”

Full shortlist

Digital Technology Company of the Year

MCO MyComplianceOffice

Siren

GridBeyond

Spanish Point Technologies

Stryve

Emerging Company of the Year

Protex AI

Ardanis

SmartRoutes

Avatar Academy

VisionR

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth

Nutritics

BoatyardX

Spanish Point Technologies

ID-Pal

Technology Innovation of the Year

Protex AI

Cilter

CameraMatics

danalto

TEKenable Ltd

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year

WrxFlo

Triangle Technology Services

FINEOS

Tech 4 Good – Product/ Service Award

Gabadoo

Cilter

Kids Speech Labs

Each&Other | Gen+

OpenSky

Tech 4 Good – Community Award

Fujitsu Ireland

Sonalake

Code Institute

Fidelity Investments Ireland

Gabadoo

Tech 4 Good – Sustainability Award

Host in Ireland

Johnson Controls

Nutritics

Go Eve & DockChain

Future Planet

Women in Tech Initiative of the Year

Fidelity Investments Ireland

Google Ireland

Code Institute

Huawei Ireland

STEM Passport for Inclusion

Excellence in Talent Development

FINEOS

Fidelity Investments Ireland

Fenergo

Avatar Academy

Legato Ireland

Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year