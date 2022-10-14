Stryve in Carlow shortlisted for the Technology Ireland Awards
It comes about a week after wins at the EU Cyber Awards
A local tech company have been announced at finalists in the Technology Ireland Awards.
Carlow’s Stryve have been nominated for Digital Technology Company of the Year.
A record 52 entries have been shortlisted for the 30th edition of the industry accolades.
We’ll find out if they’ve won when the winners are announced at the ceremony on the 18th November in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin.
This latest news comes hot on the heels of their recent wins at the EU Cyber Awards.
Director of Technology Ireland, Una Fitzpatrick, said: “As we celebrate 30 years of the Technology Ireland Awards, it is encouraging to once again see such a great response in applications. Throughout the past 30 years, the technology sector has been a shining light for innovation, creativity, adaptability and resilience and this is reflected in the high calibre of applications received across all categories. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all our finalists at our Awards Ceremony in November.
“Each year we receive a tremendous response in applications from the indigenous tech community, and this year is no different. These Awards give us an exciting opportunity to see the next big Irish tech success stories. The large number of applications received for the Emerging Company of the Year award, and the lead award category, the Digital Technology Company of the Year Award, sponsored by EY Ireland, highlight the continued strength of the indigenous tech sector.”
Marie Treacy, Technology Sector Leader and Partner with Platinum Awards sponsor EY Ireland, commented: “On behalf of EY Ireland I warmly congratulate this year’s shortlisted companies in the Technology Ireland Awards. This brilliant cohort of indigenous and international companies alike have demonstrated the capacity to inspire and challenge thinking in all aspects of our lives, encouraging our leaders to reach for ever greater ambitions, driving transformation and renewed growth. These companies have all demonstrated their dedication to being at the cutting edge of technology and thinking, thus supporting innovation right across society, ensuring Ireland maintains its position as a centre of excellence for business, investment and growth.”
Full shortlist
Digital Technology Company of the Year
- MCO MyComplianceOffice
- Siren
- GridBeyond
- Spanish Point Technologies
- Stryve
Emerging Company of the Year
- Protex AI
- Ardanis
- SmartRoutes
- Avatar Academy
- VisionR
Outstanding Achievement in International Growth
- Nutritics
- BoatyardX
- Spanish Point Technologies
- ID-Pal
Technology Innovation of the Year
- Protex AI
- Cilter
- CameraMatics
- danalto
- TEKenable Ltd
Digital Technology Services Project of the Year
- WrxFlo
- Triangle Technology Services
- FINEOS
Tech 4 Good – Product/ Service Award
- Gabadoo
- Cilter
- Kids Speech Labs
- Each&Other | Gen+
- OpenSky
Tech 4 Good – Community Award
- Fujitsu Ireland
- Sonalake
- Code Institute
- Fidelity Investments Ireland
- Gabadoo
Tech 4 Good – Sustainability Award
- Host in Ireland
- Johnson Controls
- Nutritics
- Go Eve & DockChain
- Future Planet
Women in Tech Initiative of the Year
- Fidelity Investments Ireland
- Google Ireland
- Code Institute
- Huawei Ireland
- STEM Passport for Inclusion
Excellence in Talent Development
- FINEOS
- Fidelity Investments Ireland
- Fenergo
- Avatar Academy
- Legato Ireland
Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year
- pHetalSafe – INFANT Research Centre, University College Cork
- The ALPACA Project – Learnovate Centre
- SpuMoNI: Data Integrity and Traceability in Pharma – National College of Ireland
- CONNECT Research Centre, Trinity College Dublin
- CeADAR Centre for Applied AI