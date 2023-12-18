Sudden death in Carlow is being treated as a ‘tragic incident’

KCLR NewsNews & Sport

It's understood the individual was found at a licensed premises

An Garda Síochána (Paolo Trabattoni/Pixabay)

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a person in Carlow over the weekend.

They with other emergency services personnel were called to attend a medical emergency at a local licensed premises yesterday (Sunday).

A man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post mortem’s due to be carried out today but the death is being treated as a tragic incident for family and friends.

