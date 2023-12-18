KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Sudden death in Carlow is being treated as a ‘tragic incident’
It's understood the individual was found at a licensed premises
Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a person in Carlow over the weekend.
They with other emergency services personnel were called to attend a medical emergency at a local licensed premises yesterday (Sunday).
A man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A post mortem’s due to be carried out today but the death is being treated as a tragic incident for family and friends.