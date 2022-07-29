Supermarket on outskirts of Kilkenny City set to shut its doors for six months.

The Lidl outlet which is located between the Waterford Road and Bohernatounish Road is undergoing refurbishments which includes a groundfloord expansion and neighbouring residential units (more on that here).

They’ve put up a sign advising that the store will close at 6pm on Sunday, 7th of August with a reopening date of February 2023.

Meanwhile, there’s a hold on the latest application to the county council – details of that here