Tánaiste says expansion of Waterford based EirGen Pharma is testament to the “local team and talent pool we have in the South East”

There’s some good news for the region today with a Waterford based pharmaceutical company announcing its expansion.

EirGen Pharma has acquired a new building in the IDA Industrial Estate in Waterford which will facilitate an expansion of its Oral Solid Dose manufacturing and packaging capabilities.

Construction and fit-out is due to start in the third quarter of this year with commercial operations set to start in the first three months of 2024.

An Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Innovation, Leo Varadkar welcomed the news, saying; “Congratulations to Eirgen on this significant expansion which will amount to a €12m investment in Waterford. This decision really reinforces the company’s commitment to Waterford and is a testament to the local team and talent pool we have in the South East.”

CEO Damien Burke stated “The acquisition of this building and adjoining 1.2-hectare site strategically positions the business for sustained growth over the next ten years. It also represents a significant vote of confidence by the OPKO board in the capability of our employees, our leadership team in EirGen and Waterford as a locality to expand our business. This expansion will see up to €12 million invested locally throughout the construction phase in 2022/2023.

EirGen has and will continue to be supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland – its CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This site and building acquisition by EirGen marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution and growth in Waterford. It has, with this development, strongly endorsed Waterford and the South East Region as an excellent location for its continued development and future growth.”