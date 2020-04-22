Taoiseach hopes to announce lifting of some restrictions by May 5th

The Taoiseach says he hopes to be able to announce the lifting of some of the Covid-19 restrictions by May 5th.

Leo Varadkar says a plan’s being prepared that’ll set out step-by-step how the economy and society will reopen.

Speaking on RTE last night, he said the details are still being finalised and they will be dependent on the rate of the virus, hospital capacity and testing and contact tracing.

In the meantime, the Chief Medical Officer is appealing to people to continue obeying the current restrictions despite the good weather.

The rise in temperatures has led to fears that people will start travelling again to parks and beaches.

Latest figures show 16,040 people have now been infected with Covid 19 and yesterday saw another 44 deaths from the virus.