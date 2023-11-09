KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Taoiseach postpones Kilkenny visit to travel to Paris to attend international conference on Humanitarian Assistance for civilians in Gaza

He's instead meeting with leaders to discuss how to help Irish citizens who want to leave the conflicted area of the middle east

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace09/11/2023
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar TD and John Paul Phelan TD pictured at the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Meeting (Think-In) in Kilkenny. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

The Taoiseach’s postponed his visit to our locality today.

Leo Varadkar was due to officially open a new Fine Gael office in Kilkenny but that’s been rescheduled as matters of state have arisen.

He’s in Paris today to attend an International Conference on Humanitarian Assistance for the Civilians in Gaza and will meet with leaders from the region to discuss how to help Irish citizens who want to leave, and will hear from aid agencies working there.

Meanwhile, hear what MEP Seán Kelly has to say on the current conflict in the middle east.

