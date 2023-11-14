Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner
#taste4atenner: John Walsh’s Grilled Mackerel with Fresh Beetroot and Poached Egg on a Sourdough Bun
Every week, armed with just €10, we’ll be teaming up with St Canice’s Credit Union to prove that delicious meals for a family of four, can be made with just €10 or less.
KCLR Breakfast’s John Walsh was next to serve in the Taste For A Tenner challenge, showcasing his recipe for grilled mackerel, with fresh beetroot, topped with a poached egg, all served on a soft sourdough bun and accompanied by some tasty roast baby potatoes.
Describing the dish, John says “With a combination of a few cupboard items, I believe this recipe truly delivers a delightful surf and turf flavour.”
John Walsh’s Grilled Mackerel with Fresh Beetroot and Poached Egg on a Soft Sourdough Bun
The ingredients:
- Skin on mackerel fillets 3 fillets for €3.00
- Baby Irish rooster potatoes a bag for €1.09
- 4 organic uncooked beetroot €1.49
- 6 Irish medium eggs €1.40
- Fresh parsley and thyme mix €1.00
- 2 sourdough soft buns €1.60
Total spend €9.58*
Cupboard items:
- Rapeseed oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Tin foil
- Vinegar
- Garlic
Want to hear how it all comes together? Take a listen below!
*The cost breakdown for this week’s recipe is based on online shopping at Dunne’s Stores, confirming its affordability at under €10