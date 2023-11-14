Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner

#taste4atenner: John Walsh’s Grilled Mackerel with Fresh Beetroot and Poached Egg on a Sourdough Bun

Every week, armed with just €10, we’ll be teaming up with St Canice’s Credit Union to prove that delicious meals for a family of four, can be made with just €10 or less.

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath14/11/2023
#taste4atenner with KCLR and St. Canice's Credit Union

KCLR Breakfast’s John Walsh was next to serve in the Taste For A Tenner challenge, showcasing his recipe for grilled mackerel, with fresh beetroot, topped with a poached egg, all served on a soft sourdough bun and accompanied by some tasty roast baby potatoes.

Describing the dish, John says “With a combination of a few cupboard items, I believe this recipe truly delivers a delightful surf and turf flavour.”

John Walsh’s Grilled Mackerel with Fresh Beetroot and Poached Egg on a Soft Sourdough Bun
The ingredients:
  • Skin on mackerel fillets 3 fillets for €3.00
  • Baby Irish rooster potatoes a bag for €1.09
  • 4 organic uncooked beetroot €1.49
  • 6 Irish medium eggs €1.40
  • Fresh parsley and thyme mix €1.00
  • 2 sourdough soft buns €1.60

Total spend €9.58*

Cupboard items:
  • Rapeseed oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Tin foil
  • Vinegar
  • Garlic

Want to hear how it all comes together? Take a listen below!


*The cost breakdown for this week’s recipe is based on online shopping at Dunne’s Stores, confirming its affordability at under €10

