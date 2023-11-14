taste4atenner: John Walsh’s Grilled Mackerel with Fresh Beetroot and Poached Egg on a Sourdough Bun

KCLR Breakfast’s John Walsh was next to serve in the Taste For A Tenner challenge, showcasing his recipe for grilled mackerel, with fresh beetroot, topped with a poached egg, all served on a soft sourdough bun and accompanied by some tasty roast baby potatoes.

Describing the dish, John says “With a combination of a few cupboard items, I believe this recipe truly delivers a delightful surf and turf flavour.”

John Walsh’s Grilled Mackerel with Fresh Beetroot and Poached Egg on a Soft Sourdough Bun

The ingredients:

Skin on mackerel fillets 3 fillets for €3.00

Baby Irish rooster potatoes a bag for €1.09

4 organic uncooked beetroot €1.49

6 Irish medium eggs €1.40

Fresh parsley and thyme mix €1.00

2 sourdough soft buns €1.60

Total spend €9.58*



Cupboard items:

Rapeseed oil

Salt

Pepper

Tin foil

Vinegar

Garlic