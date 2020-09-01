Teachers’ predicted grades will carry more weight under changes to the Leaving Cert marking scheme this year.

The Education Minister has decided not to take a school’s previous academic performance into account.

Cabinet is due to sign off on the final system for calculated grades for around 61,000 students who couldn’t sit the exams this year due to Covid-19.

Former Education Advisor and Irish Independent Columnist John Walsh says there will be still be a standardisation process:

“We’re relying totally on the predicted marks of teachers but there still will be a standardisation process used” he said.

“It just won’t take into account to the same extent grades achieved in the previous years, but it will look at the Junior certificate, it will also take in to account other factors including gender”.