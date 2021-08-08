KCLR News

Teachers won’t have to disclose their vaccine status when schools reopen

Norma Foley is set to issue advice to schools next week on the rules they'll have to follow

Angela Doyle Stuart 08/08/2021

Teachers won’t have to disclose their vaccine status when schools reopen from the end of this month.

The Department of Education has also confirmed unvaccinated teachers will be allowed in classrooms.

It comes as the Education Minister, Norma Foley, is set to issue advice to schools next week on the rules they’ll have to follow as part of the reopening.

