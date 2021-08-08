KCLR News
Teachers won’t have to disclose their vaccine status when schools reopen
Norma Foley is set to issue advice to schools next week on the rules they'll have to follow
Teachers won’t have to disclose their vaccine status when schools reopen from the end of this month.
The Department of Education has also confirmed unvaccinated teachers will be allowed in classrooms.
It comes as the Education Minister, Norma Foley, is set to issue advice to schools next week on the rules they’ll have to follow as part of the reopening.