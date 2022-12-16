Temperatures dipped below minus five in Carlow and Kilkenny again overnight

Dense freezing fog and more icy conditions are making for another difficult morning on the roads.

Temperatures dipped below minus five again overnight and an orange low temprature and ice alert remains in place until midday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow weather says it won’t really warm up much today and there are some wintry showers forecast for later, telling KCLR “Temperatures will slowly rise today but they will not get above two or three degrees in many areas and also some showers later with wintry showers possible falling on frozen ground can lead to some icy conditions, a risk of some snowfall on higher ground”.