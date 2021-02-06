Temperatures set to dip across Carlow and Kilkenny

Dig out the winter woolies, stock up on the heating oil and get ready to bed-in as temperatures look set to take a dip.

Met Eireann has a moderate advisory warning in place for Carlow and Kilkenny from 6am tomorrow (Sunday) to 6am Wednesday, February 10.

During that time it’s expected to be very cold, with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

Showers of sleet or snow at times in eastern counties from Sunday evening onwards with hazardous conditions on roads and paths.

