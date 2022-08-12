Temperatures set to rise again in Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend

It remains to be seen whether Carlow’s August temperature record will be broken.

Oak Park was officially the hottest spot in the country again yesterday (Thursday, 11th August) as it hit 30.5 degrees.

But it’s still one degree off the all-time record for August of 31.5 degrees that was set in Carlow in 1995.

CarlowWeather‘s Alan O’Reilly says there’s a good chance we will hit highs like that, telling our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live; “Tomorrow though the weather models are showing we might even get up to 32 degrees and Carlow and Kilkenny looks to be the hottest spot in the country once again today and tomorrow so it could be the hottest August day ever in Ireland tomorrow so we’re going to be keeping a close eye on those weather stations”.

He adds “Temperatures still hot on Sunday and the temperature warning from Met Eireann has been extended now up ’til 6 o’clock on Monday so another hot day, especially in Carlow Kilkenny, we could still get up to 28/29 degrees again on Sunday but there will be some more cloud around and the humidity will be increasing so it’s going to get sticky, it’s going to get muggy but it’s still going to be hot”.