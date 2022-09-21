KCLR NewsNews & Sport

The absence of a dedicated Coroner for the Carlow District has been raised in the Dáil

Currently there's temporary cover from Laois

The absence of a dedicated Coroner for the Carlow District has been raised in the Dáil.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor questioned why there still hasn’t been an appointment three years after the sudden passing of the last person who held the role in the county.

Currently, there’s temporary cover from neighbouring Laois.

Details on the role can be found via Gov.ie

Watch her contribution to proceedings here:

 

