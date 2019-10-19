The Bottom Line Podcast #015: Amplitude, National Womens Enterprise Day

This week on the Bottom Line we are hearing about Amplitude, a very interesting conference that takes place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on November 6th.

This is the second year of the event which is led by the Technology Transfer Offices and Research Centres from Waterford Institute of Technology and IT Carlow.

To find out more about Amplitude and disruptive innovation John spoke with Pat Lynch Director of RIKON; Aisling O’ Neill Manager of Arclabs and James O’ Sullivan of the Technology Transfer Office in WIT.

John also talks about a Bottom Line Podcast Special which we’re kicking off this week and will run for the next four weeks in association with Amplitude Conference.

Thursday was National Womens Enterprise Day and there were events organised in Kilkenny and Carlow to bring women in business together and to celebrate the achievements and contributions and talk about the issues facing women in business.

These events were spearheaded by the Local Enterprise Offices in Carlow and Kilkenny and to find out about how the events went and to hear about some of the challenges that face women in business John spoke with Catherine Hennessy of Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office along with Mags Kirwan, Goatsbridge Trout Farm – the Kilkenny Ambassador for National Women’s Enterprise Day and Kate Gaynor of the PaintHub, the Carlow Ambassador for National Women’s Enterprise day.

Produced by Deirdre Dromey.

To contact the show, email [email protected]