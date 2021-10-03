‘The Bus’ is a new series airing this evening on KCLR 96 FM

A new series in starting on KCLR later.

It’s called ‘The Bus’ and features the services taking local cancer patients for chemotherapy to the Whitfield Clinic.

You can hear it after the six o’clock news this evening.

Gillian Gratten explains where the idea for it started. ”This is something I started to work on well before Covid. It’s about the voluntary bus that brings people to the clinic for treatment and how the comraderies and closes relationships that develop with those who use the bus. ”