The Butler Gallery is hosting it’s first Craft Fair this weekend

This weekend is the Butler Gallery’s first Craft Fair.

The historic local landmark venue has been transformed for a major showcase of bespoke, hand-made pieces and crafts from South East designers and makers.

It’s open today until 5 p.m. and tomorrow (Sunday) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sue Nunn visited the craft fair on yesterday’s The Way It Is, which you can listen to here.