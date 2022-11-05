KCLR NewsNews & Sport
The Butler Gallery is hosting it’s first Craft Fair this weekend
It's open today until 5 p.m. and tomorrow (Sunday) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This weekend is the Butler Gallery’s first Craft Fair.
The historic local landmark venue has been transformed for a major showcase of bespoke, hand-made pieces and crafts from South East designers and makers.
It’s open today until 5 p.m. and tomorrow (Sunday) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sue Nunn visited the craft fair on yesterday’s The Way It Is, which you can listen to here.
The #butlergallerycraftfair is open until 7pm this evening. Come along and meet the suppliers showcasing their products. #shoplocal #supportlocal #kilkenny #craftfair pic.twitter.com/smpALwsY6s
— Butler Gallery (@butlergallery) November 4, 2022