The Exchange in Carlow town to host Bounceland for the next three days

Carlow’s newest venue will begin hosting its first family-fun events from today.

Coinciding with the school midterm break, The Exchange becomes Bounceland for those aged four to twelve years.

The space at Potato Market was officially opened in September.

More than 1,000 have already been booked in over the next three days and the council’s Head of Economic Development and Enterprise Kieran Comerford says it’s important the local authority puts on events for young people.

But he says there’s a wider benefit too; “Also it’s in the town centre, it’s in the Carlow Exchange so it’s really important for us in the point of view of creating footfall, it’s one of a series of projects we’re doing, one of a series of events we’re doing between now and Christmas in this new venue and this new venue’s is really about setting the pace for things for future events we can do in the town centre”.