The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 4/6/2020

On this week’s farmshow Matt interviewed David McWilliams, economist, about the future of food production and consumption post Covid. David also outlined a number of economic strategies to overcome the ‘Pancession’ caused by the virus.

Nigel Kennington, Teagasc Adviser, told Farmhow listeners that careful grassland management and feed planning is needed to overcome the grass shortage caused by the ongoing drought. Nigel also highly recommended that dairy farmers engage in milk recording as the information gained is immensely useful to their businesses.

Richard Halloran from Northern Ireland outlined the issues facing farmers north and south of the border in the wake of Brexit and the increasing disparities between how farmers in both jurisdictions will be treated in future. Richard believes that major competitiveness issues will emerge over time because of UK farmers no longer operating under CAP.

Eric Driver of Tullow Mart and George Candler of Cillin Hill Mart gave reports on this week’s livestock trade and told listeners about the hybrid sales system that will begin next week involving both online selling as well as ringside bidding.