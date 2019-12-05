The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 5/12/2019

Tonight’s programme was built around the second KCLR / Lions Club Annual Farm Auction.

James Murphy of Kilkenny IFA joined us to speak briefly about the days’ events, specifically the protest outside ALDI undertaken by IFA.

Matt spoke with Andy Doyle of the Irish Farmers Journal and Michael Phelan, President of the Irish Tillage and Land Use Society (ITLUS) and Business Manager of Connolly’s Red Mills. they discussed the out turn from this years harvest and prospects for next year.

Matt spoke to Stan Lalor of the Irish Grassland Association about their upcoming Dairy Conference on 10/1/2020

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.