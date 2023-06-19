The first ever Refugee Week in Ireland is kicking off today

The first ever Refugee Week in Ireland kicks off today in Kilkenny, Carlow, and nationwide and runs until the 25th of the month.

It’s an International Festival celebrating compassion and connection.

Events are happening across the country such as the ‘Reading together with refugees event’.

This event encourages young people in the two counties to buy or borrow a book about refugees from their local library or bookshop using the book list provided by the UN Refugee Agency.

Aoife Harte, spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency, says there’s plenty to do this week:

“There’s loads of things happening all over the country. You could head into your local library and pick up a book about the refugee experience and read from our fantastic book list. You could learn about the refugee Olympic team with Schools of Sanctuary, have a street feast with your neighbours, watch a movie, there’s really endless ways to get involved.”