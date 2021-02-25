The Glanbia Farm Show – 25/2/2021

On the KCLR Farmshow this week Matt O’ Keeffe highlighted the challenges facing Agricultural students during the Covid pandemic. Listeners heard Green Cert student, Jason Kelly, outline his experiences during the past twelve months. Grainne McMahon, Assistant principal at Kildalton College, joined Dr. Stafford Vigors of UCD, in a discussion on the efforts made by educators to ensure that students receive as high a level of assistance and direction as possible in their agricultural studies at this difficult time.

Glanbia Plc published its annual financial report this week and Siobhan Talbot, MD of Glanbia gave a positive indication of performance for the year ahead. Lorcan Allen, of the Irish Farmers Journal ,analysed the results and believes the company is in a relatively good position facing into 2021.

Martin Ryan talked to Matt about the ongoing Twenty20 Beef Club initiative and indicated that on-farm performance and profitability figures so far are positive.

Eric Driver reported from Tullow Mart and George Candler delivered a comprehensive livestock report from Cillin Hill including the latest prices from the Thursday sale.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-glanbia-farm-show-2522021-sponsored-by-glanbiaconnectcom