The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 7 – 12th October 2021

The life and times of Castlecomer trade unionist, Nixie Boran as described by his daughter Anne. A trip to Mooncoin where a statue has just been unveiled to Richard Drug Walsh. The history of our local waterways and a new museum in Goresbridge and of course the Curious Case. All on The History Fix presented by MaryAnn Vaughan and funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council