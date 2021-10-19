The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 8 – 19th October 2021

Kilkenny woman Virginia Teehan talks about her historical influences and interests, and her role as Chief Executive of the Heritage Council. Local visual artist Pauline O’Connell on her short film produced as part of the Decade of Centenaries, called A Woman’s Culm. Life working on the railway gates in Dunbell and Glenmore Co Kilkenny and the place of the GAA in Kilkenny life, a new podcast series with Regina Fitzpatrick. All on The History Fix with MaryAnn Vaughan and funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council