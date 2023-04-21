The hunt is on for a man forced to abandon a burglary in Tullow, Co Carlow

The hunt is on for a man forced to abandon a burglary in Tullow.

The thief had broken into a house at Straboe just after half past five on Tuesday evening.

But he was was disturbed by the home owner and forced to flee in a grey or silver car.

He was wearing a navy jumper with white stripes and a baseball cap.

Tullow Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have see this man or has with any information to contact the station.