The hunt is on for a man forced to abandon a burglary in Tullow, Co Carlow
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí
The thief had broken into a house at Straboe just after half past five on Tuesday evening.
But he was was disturbed by the home owner and forced to flee in a grey or silver car.
He was wearing a navy jumper with white stripes and a baseball cap.
Tullow Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have see this man or has with any information to contact the station.