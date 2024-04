Ann’s new book “Lyme and Co. Me and Us” is the personal account of her 28 year struggle with the debilitating illness after getting a tick bite while visiting the US for a family wedding in 1995.

Ann’s book will be launched by Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness TD in a special event to mark the start of Lyme Awareness Month on Thursday 2nd of May in St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall, Butts Green, Kilkenny at 7pm.