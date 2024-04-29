In our Brian’s Not Here To Judge You series, we’re meeting members of the diverse communities across Kilkenny and Carlow, and platforming stories of inclusivity and community engagement.
Last week we heard from Mohammed, Franklin and Lorine who are seeking international protection locally and heard about their journeys to Ireland.
This week Brian was joined by John Paul Payne, Chair of Carlow Pride, who shared his story.
Listen back here:
This series is funded through Coimisiún na Meán Sound & Vision Fund.