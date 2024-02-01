The KCLR Daily: The Understand Together Campaign

Mary Hickey, Dementia Nurse specialist for Kilkenny and Carlow joins Brian Redmond to discuss the Dementia Understand Together Campaign.

63% of people with dementia live within their community, which shows us that dementia is not just a health concern but also a social issue that needs a community response. Dementia Understand Together & the HSE want listeners to understand the importance of staying connected and engaged in the well-being of people with dementia and themselves.

There are many local services and supports available in our communities, by raising awareness for these, we hope that people with dementia and their loved ones can get the support or interaction they need.

We also want to raise awareness in communities about the simple ways that we can all engage with people with dementia and their families, by taking small actions we can all help to make a big difference.

You can find more at understandtogether.ie

