The NPHET is expected to brief the government on the quarantine period for international travellers today

The National Public Health Emergency Team is expected to brief the government on the 14 day quarantine period for international travellers today.

The Government is due to publish a “green list” of countries next week, that are deemed safe to fly to.

The number of flights at Dublin Airport doubled yesterday, despite Government advice to avoid non-essential travel.

Dr. Jack Lambert, consultant in infectious diseases at the Mater Hospital, says the EU has created its own list:

“The European Union has listed a number of safe countries including Canada, New Zealand, Australia where they have really low incidents of covid-19 so I think we have to start looking to the future and thinking about where and when is travel safe because this new covid situation maybe ongoing for years and years to come”.