The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 10th September 2022

Our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan gives us gardening tips in this rainy weather after a harsh summer.

Glór Cheatharlach in association with Gaelchultúr, is delighted to announce that a new series of classes for autumn 2022 will commence in Carlow at the end of September. Bríde de Róiste joins us on this.

Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday. We are joined by Faith Amond to look back on some of the style that Queen Elizabeth wore. Faith tells us about any Irish designers she wore and some of the stand out outfits.

John Moynihan was at the Garth Brooks concert at Croke Park last night! He tells us about the gig itself, the music, the traffic, the queuing, and some advice to the future concert-goers.

Our resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen joined us at the end of July to say she was taking the month of Auguust off. She joins us this morning to tell us how this went and did she really switch off.

James Hennessy of the National Reptile Zoo tells us about their animal encounter sessions.

Broadcaster and journalist Olivia O’Leary remembers Queen Elizabeth II.