The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 20th February

Edward spoke to Political correspondent for the Irish Daily Mirror Ciara Phelan about her latest interview with Taoiseach Michael Martin.

Bishop Denis Nulty chats to Edward about Lent.

Our resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen chats to Edward about how we can support the students going back to school.

Sunday Morning Cure – No More Hangaxiety is a must read for 2021! Authors Angela Doyle Stuart and Karen Whelan join Edward for a chat about the book.

Ian Doyle Carlow native and Executive Chef in the Cliff House Hotel talks to Edward about the recent Michelin Star he received.



Hair help!!! Catherine Healy Dalton Crown Hair Salon joins Edward and gives us all some wonderful tips on taking care of our hair in lock down.

