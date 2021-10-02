The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 2nd October

On this morning’s show;

KCLR’s Maryann Vaughan joins Edward Hayden to celebrate her silver award at last nights IMRO radio awards

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joins us to answer all of your garden queries

Author of The Little Squirrel Who Worried Katie O’Donoghue joined us in studio to chat about her new book

Siobhan McQuillan from Amber Womens Refuge joins us on International Day of Non Violence

Fianna Fail Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor joins Edward to chat about the childcare sector

We are joined by Louise from the Orchard Day Spa to chat about skincare and how we can protect our skin in the winter

Our travel expert Martina Hayden joins us n the Saturday Show to chat about travelling around Europe and if we will take trips to Australia and the USA

Listen back here: