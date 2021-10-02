The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 2nd October
LISTEN BACK HERE!
On this morning’s show;
KCLR’s Maryann Vaughan joins Edward Hayden to celebrate her silver award at last nights IMRO radio awards
Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joins us to answer all of your garden queries
Author of The Little Squirrel Who Worried Katie O’Donoghue joined us in studio to chat about her new book
Siobhan McQuillan from Amber Womens Refuge joins us on International Day of Non Violence
Fianna Fail Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor joins Edward to chat about the childcare sector
We are joined by Louise from the Orchard Day Spa to chat about skincare and how we can protect our skin in the winter
Our travel expert Martina Hayden joins us n the Saturday Show to chat about travelling around Europe and if we will take trips to Australia and the USA
