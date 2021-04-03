The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 3rd April

On this morning’s show:

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan chat about hanging baskets and what is the best plants to plant.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor catches up with Edward about the Covid cases in Carlow and Kilkenny and the Right to Disconnect.

Mary Cullen, HR expert from Insight HR chats to Edward about working from home and what the right to disconnect means to employees and employers.

Mags Bowen our resident psychotherapist chats to Edward about a digital detox and the benefits of this.

The legend Sandy Kelly joins Edward to chat about a virtual online Irish Country Music concert.

Bishop Denis Nulty shares an Easter blessing with Edward and our listeners.

Listen back here: