The Taoiseach has described the HSE hack as a heinous and shocking attack on the Irish people as Carlow Kilkenny General Hospital GM says ‘We’ll get through this’

The Taoiseach has described the HSE hack as a heinous and shocking attack on the Irish people.

It’s another day of extreme pressure in the health sector across the country with most referrals being done by doctors ringing consultants on the phone while staff are physically running from department to department with results.

The HSE says none of their systems are back yet and it will take several weeks before they all are.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says what happened is deplorable.

The cyber-attack has led to hospital cancellations causing stress for thousands of patients.

The HSE has a detailed list of what’s happening in each hospital on its website (here) while urgent care is proceeding with delays. (See the local outline here).

General Manager for St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny on KCLR Live earlier said the locally is for no cancellations where possible, while she commended assistance provided by UMPC AutEven and added “We’ll get through this”.

retired GP John Cuddihy, who Chairs the liaison group between General Practitioners and St Luke's Hospital says the incident's left medical staff under a weight of paper with many people in tears of desperation