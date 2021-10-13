The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 13th October 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Simon Lewis, School Principal at Educate Together Primary School, speaks with Sue about the Budget 2022 and how it affects teachers and school secretaries,

Ken McGuire on Devious Theatre’s latest production entitled “Development Hell” as part of Lámh Chúnta,

We hear from Mary O’Connor of the Federation of Irish Sport about the 2021 Volunteer in Sports Awards,

Kathy Purcell tells us about the Tourism phenomenon that is Castlecomer Discovery Park,

Rory O’Grady, author of The Flight of the Arctic Fox, and Terry Bannon talks about the tragic mid air collision, involving the flight BEI142, over Italy on the 22nd October 1958. Both of whom have relatives that were killed in the incident.

We pay tribute to the great Paddy Moloney of the Chieftans who had recently passed away. Joining us are musicians Billy Carrigan & Mick Foley on the pipes, James Rice on the keyboard and Davey Cashin of the Kilkennys