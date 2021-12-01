The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 1st December, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

How did school go today?…were the kids ok with masks and how is the Antigen

testing going? Sue speaks to a local school principal.

Clinical Psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy on the role of kindness during the

pandemic.

A trust in memory of a Carlow teenager who lost her life earlier this year in a riding accident is to be launched in December in Cheltenham. Olympian Sam Watson tells us about how Tiggy Hancock will be honoured.

Vicar Richard Marsh on the St Canice’s Catherdral Christmas Fair this

weekend.

Professor Gerry Kileen of UCC gives us his expert opinion on the latest Covid developments

Chairman of Ballinkillen Hurling and Camogie Club tells Sue why they have had to cancel an event to commemorate their 50th anniversary.

And Shane Hennessy on his Carlow Concert tomorrow night