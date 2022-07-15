The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday, 15th June 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Sue remembers Bobby Aylward. She plays an interview she did with Bobby a few years ago that showed his personality. Bobby took the call after the announcement of the coalition and what we were calling the end of the Civil War. He was out in a tractor in a thunderstorm during the interview, full of spirit and humour. Sue says you could ask him anything.

TD Kathleen Funchion pays tribute to Bobby.

Danny O’Connell and his granddaughter Leona Lee join Sue in studio. Danny’s father who is also Danny O’Connell was Kilkenny hurling first ever manager in 1904 – 1913.

Our Friday Panel Sean Butler and Pat O’Neill look back on the week that was.

Edwina Grace is out and about for the last of her Black and Amber Tour.