The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 16th October 2020
LISTEN BACK
On Thursday’s Show, Cllr Deirdre Cullen and Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion on the new restrictions and on yesterday’s interview with Cllr Andrew McGuinness.
Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers features on a huge ad on a building in New York City. Paul Young CEO of Cartoon Saloon on this achievement.
Michelle Treacy, Milliner tells us about her support for Wear A Hat Day for Brain Tumour Ireland. Natasha Smith Chairperson of Brain Tumour Ireland and Geraldine mum of three year old Alannah who has a tumour, join her in this chat.
Domhnall Doyle on the Covid 19 Restrictions and more
Lucinda McNerney of Irish Heart Foundation on a new support service for people with heart disease in Carlow Kilkenny
And Pat McLoughlin CEO of the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.