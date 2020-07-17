The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 17th July 2020

On Friday’s show.. Leaving Certs won’t get their results until 7th September – Shane Hallahan, Principal Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny reacts to the news. What’s the story now with travel into and out of the country, Des Manning of Manning Travel Kilkenny sheds some light on the subject. Carlow GP, Dr Paula Greally joins us for her weekly chat on all things medical with a particular focus on the rising R number and the incidence of Covid-19 in young people. KCLR’s Stephen Byrne gives us a sports update including the news that two Carlow GAA clubs suspend activity due to Covid -19. The Castle Walls 5k fundraiser in aid of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team, we chat with John Maye, Kilkenny City Harriers and Ian Wilson of the Home Care Team.

Ciarán Conroy manager of Butler House Kilkenny looks forward to the first wedding since the lockdown and Lorcan Scott, Wildlife Officer with The Heritage Council on the big Lego challenge